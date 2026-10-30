Glenn Phillips scripts records with his third T20I hundred

Phillips arrived in the fourth over, and it was one-way traffic thereafter.

His 59-run stand with Daryl Mitchell (24 off 9) took the Kiwis near 100 in no time.

The dasher then found another potent partner in Michael Bracewell, who contributed with an impressive 65 off just 25 deliveries.

The duo's fifth-wicket partnership was particularly destructive as they added a whopping 115 runs in just 41 balls.

Phillips fell to Arshdeep Singh in the penultimate over.