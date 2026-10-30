Glenn Phillips scripts records with his third T20I hundred
What's the story
New Zealand's Glenn Phillips put on a spectacular display in the fourth T20I against India at Auckland's Eden Park. He came to the crease when his team was struggling at 34/2 and turned the game around with an explosive innings. Phillips scored a 46-ball century, equaling David Miller's record for the second-fastest ton against India in T20Is. He departed for 107 as the Kiwis posted their highest-ever T20I total (259/7).
Knock
A stellar knock from Phillips
Phillips arrived in the fourth over, and it was one-way traffic thereafter.
His 59-run stand with Daryl Mitchell (24 off 9) took the Kiwis near 100 in no time.
The dasher then found another potent partner in Michael Bracewell, who contributed with an impressive 65 off just 25 deliveries.
The duo's fifth-wicket partnership was particularly destructive as they added a whopping 115 runs in just 41 balls.
Phillips fell to Arshdeep Singh in the penultimate over.
Record-breaking run
Phillips shatters Hope's record
With this knock, Phillips also surpassed West Indies's Shai Hope to become the batter with the most runs in a bilateral T20I series versus India.
Hope had scored 261 runs in four innings during a five-match T20I series against India earlier this month.
The New Zealand batsman, who has been in phenomenal form throughout the series, has raced to 274 runs across four outings in the ongoing series at 92.
His strike rate is a stunning 189.04. Phillips's previous scores in this series were 82*, 70, and 17.
Career
Phillips joins these names
Phillips slammed six fours and 10 sixes en route to his 49-ball 107.
This was his third T20I hundred as he also owns 14 fifties.
As per Cricinfo, Phillips has gone par with Finn Allen and Colin Munro in terms of New Zealanders with the joint-most T20I tons.
Meanwhile, Australia's Glenn Maxwell is the only batter with more T20I tons than Phillips while batting at four or lower (3).
The latter shares the second place with India's Suryakumar Yadav (3 each).
Information
Fastest T20I tons vs India
Earlier this year, Jacob Bethell and Shai Hope had set the record for fastest T20I centuries against India with their respective 45-ball tons. Phillips and Miller now share the second spot with 46-ball hundreds in this regard.
Career
2,500 T20I runs for Phillips
Coming to his T20I stats, the Kiwi all-rounder now has 2,562 runs from 101 T20Is at an average of 34.16.
His strike rate in the format is 146.56. 1,219 of his runs have come in 45 home matches at 38.09 (100s: 2, 50s: 7).
Across 21 T20Is against India, Phillips has reached five 50-plus scores (100: 1).
This includes 592 runs at a strike rate of 155.38 (Average: 32.88).
Information
Sixth hundred in T20 cricket
One of the finest middle-order batters going around in T20s, Phillips hit his sixth T20 hundred as he also owns 49 fifties. With this knock, Phillips has now completed 7,787 runs at an average of around 32.