NewsBytesExclusive: Graeme Smith wants heroes in South African cricket  

"I think these moments are about keeping the game relevant, keeping it exciting, having youngsters look and say there's a real opportunity in the game of cricket across the board, whether it's Test cricket, one day cricket, SA20 or whatever it is," said Smith.

"It's just about keeping cricket in a place where kids want to be a part of it, and they see an opportunity in their future. I think once they get to professional level, it will be a natural progression that they want to play Test cricket and want to represent their country."