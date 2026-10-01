#NewsBytesExclusive: Graeme Smith wants heroes in South African cricket
What's the story
Former South African cricket captain Graeme Smith reckons high-profile events like the national team's 2025 ICC World Test Championship triumph would encourage youngsters to shine at the international level. In an exclusive interview with NewsBytes, in association with Betway, Smith discussed the future of South African cricket. He also threw light on the challenges of international cricket.
Effect
Has SA's WTC win inspired young players to play Tests?
"I think these moments are about keeping the game relevant, keeping it exciting, having youngsters look and say there's a real opportunity in the game of cricket across the board, whether it's Test cricket, one day cricket, SA20 or whatever it is," said Smith.
"It's just about keeping cricket in a place where kids want to be a part of it, and they see an opportunity in their future. I think once they get to professional level, it will be a natural progression that they want to play Test cricket and want to represent their country."
Heroes
'Heroes' would power South African cricket
Smith also said that players who shine in high-profile series and tournaments would motivate budding cricketers to shine in the Proteas jersey.
"I think having players to look up to, having heroes, having events like SA20 and Test series against Australia or England that are highly competitive, that's what keeps youngsters a part of the game."
SA20
The school's programme at SA20
Notably, Smith is also the League Commissioner of SA20, South Africa's premier franchise T20 competition.
He asserted that the league's school programme is giving wings to fresh talents.
"We launched a school's programme at SA20, and you can see that the interest in the game is definitely there. There's talent coming through. There's people who want to be a part of the professional game, and I think that's exciting, certainly from a South African perspective."
Challenges
Can other nations survive against the 'Big 3'?
Smith also admitted that it will be challenging for other nations to not get overshadowed by powerhouses like England, Australia, and India.
"I think that the top three nations will always be there or thereabouts. I think that the challenge for the game now is keeping as many nations consistently strong, performing well, and competitive, and how does the game grow? From here, I think that's the big question mark for cricket in general."