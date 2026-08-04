Graeme Smith welcomes ODI World Cup's return to Africa: Details

Smith also highlighted the global significance of the ODI World Cup, especially in light of the recent success of the expanded FIFA World Cup.

"It's amazing. With 14 teams now, you hope that many people decide to come and travel to South Africa and be a part of the event," he said.

The 2027 edition will be the first since 2015 to feature 14 teams, an expansion from the previous two tournaments which had only 10 teams.