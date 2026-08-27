Manchester City's Jack Grealish keen on Everton return: Details here
What's the story
Jack Grealish, the 30-year-old Manchester City player, is reportedly keen on returning to Everton if he leaves his current club before the transfer window closes. He has only played as a substitute in City's first two matches of the season. New manager Enzo Maresca is open to letting him go before Tuesday's transfer deadline, as per BBC Sport. Here's more.
Past performance
Grealish had a productive spell at Everton
Grealish had a productive spell at Everton last season, scoring twice and assisting six times in 22 games. However, he suffered a season-ending foot injury in January.
Despite this setback, Everton's CEO Angus Kinnear confirmed to BBC Radio Merseyside that the club has "remained in contact" with Grealish.
Sunderland
Sunderland have submitted an offer to sign Grealish on loan
Premier League club Sunderland are considering a late move for Manchester City winger Grealish.
The Black Cats are said to be interested in a loan deal for the 30-year-old, who is in the last year of his contract.
As per The Athletic, Sunderland submitted an offer to sign Grealish on loan with City covering part of his salary.
It also has the possibility to become permanent next summer when the player's City contract ends.
Transfer talks
Villa are also interested in re-signing Grealish
Grealish's former club, Aston Villa, is also said to be interested in re-signing their ex-captain.
However, sources from Manchester City have confirmed that no formal bids have been made for Grealish this summer.
Maresca has said he speaks with Jack almost every day and will see what happens in the next 4 or 5 days regarding his future at the club.
"Jack is here. Until the day he is, it my duty to try and help him to give us the best. In the next four, five days, we will see what happens. I speak with Jack almost every day."