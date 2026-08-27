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Home / News / Sports News / Manchester City's Jack Grealish keen on Everton return: Details here
Manchester City's Jack Grealish keen on Everton return: Details here
Grealish is keen on returning to Everton

Manchester City's Jack Grealish keen on Everton return: Details here

By Rajdeep Saha
Aug 27, 2026
06:10 pm
What's the story

Jack Grealish, the 30-year-old Manchester City player, is reportedly keen on returning to Everton if he leaves his current club before the transfer window closes. He has only played as a substitute in City's first two matches of the season. New manager Enzo Maresca is open to letting him go before Tuesday's transfer deadline, as per BBC Sport. Here's more.

Past performance

Grealish had a productive spell at Everton

Grealish had a productive spell at Everton last season, scoring twice and assisting six times in 22 games. However, he suffered a season-ending foot injury in January.

Despite this setback, Everton's CEO Angus Kinnear confirmed to BBC Radio Merseyside that the club has "remained in contact" with Grealish.

Sunderland

Sunderland have submitted an offer to sign Grealish on loan

Premier League club Sunderland are considering a late move for Manchester City winger Grealish.

The Black Cats are said to be interested in a loan deal for the 30-year-old, who is in the last year of his contract.

As per The Athletic, Sunderland submitted an offer to sign Grealish on loan with City covering part of his salary.

It also has the possibility to become permanent next summer when the player's City contract ends.

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Transfer talks

Villa are also interested in re-signing Grealish

Grealish's former club, Aston Villa, is also said to be interested in re-signing their ex-captain.

However, sources from Manchester City have confirmed that no formal bids have been made for Grealish this summer.

Maresca has said he speaks with Jack almost every day and will see what happens in the next 4 or 5 days regarding his future at the club.

"Jack is here. Until the day he is, it my duty to try and help him to give us the best. In the next four, five days, we will see what happens. I speak with Jack almost every day."

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