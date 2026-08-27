Manchester City's Jack Grealish keen on Everton return: Details here

Grealish's former club, Aston Villa, is also said to be interested in re-signing their ex-captain.

However, sources from Manchester City have confirmed that no formal bids have been made for Grealish this summer.

Maresca has said he speaks with Jack almost every day and will see what happens in the next 4 or 5 days regarding his future at the club.

"Jack is here. Until the day he is, it my duty to try and help him to give us the best. In the next four, five days, we will see what happens. I speak with Jack almost every day."