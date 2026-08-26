Sunderland eye late move for Manchester City's Jack Grealish: Details
What's the story
Premier League club Sunderland are reportedly considering a late move for Manchester City winger Jack Grealish. The Black Cats are said to be interested in a loan deal for the 30-year-old, who is in the last year of his contract. As per The Athletic, Sunderland submitted an offer to sign Grealish on loan with City covering part of his salary. It also has the possibility to become permanent next summer when the player's City contract ends.
Player's status
Grealish spent last season on loan at Everton
Grealish spent last season on loan at Everton, who are still interested in the player, as per Sky Sports News.
He played 22 games for the club across competitions with an injury ruling him out for a significant period.
Recently, Grealish was used as a substitute in City's FA Community Shield defeat to Arsenal and their Premier League opener against Bournemouth.
Grealish has made 159 appearances in total for City.
MCI
City aim to add depth in their wings
With the sale of Savio and Omar Marmoush to Tottenham Hotspur, City are short on options for wide forward positions.
For now, Grealish and Antoine Semenyo are their notable wingers. Jeremy Doku is currently injured.
City are set to land 22-year-old Allan from Brazilian side Palmeiras as a replacement for Savio. However, he is yet to complete his move.
Besides Allan, City are also interested in Liverpool's Cody Gakpo as they also consider further additions.
Transfer pursuits
Sunderland also pursuing deals for Paixao and Catamo
Along with Grealish, Sunderland are also pursuing a deal for Igor Paixao from Marseille. The Brazilian winger has been the subject of interest from Leeds in the past.
Talks are ongoing as Marseille needs to raise funds and Sunderland's main focus is on signing a winger.
The club has also been in talks with Sporting Lisbon over Mozambique winger Geny Catamo, who has a release clause of £51.4 million at his current club.
Twitter Post
Grealish!
🚨 EXCL: Sunderland submit offer to sign Jack Grealish from Manchester City. Bid for 30yo winger loan with #MCFC covering part of salary + possibility to become permanent next summer when contract ends. #SAFC pursuing Igor Paixao in parallel @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/RzQWmRrQ9t— David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 26, 2026