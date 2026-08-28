Surrey groundsman who tiffed with Gambhir put on leave: Details
What's the story
Lee Fortis, the head groundsman at Surrey, has been in the news again for all the wrong reasons. He was involved in a heated argument with an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) employee during The Hundred on July 28, as per The Telegraph. The incident left the ECB employee in tears and led to Fortis being sent on leave from his duties at The Oval cricket ground.
Incident details
Heated argument between Fortis and ECB employee
The confrontation between Fortis and the ECB employee took place a day before MI London and London Spirit were to play at The Oval.
The ECB employee was helping prepare the pitch for the match when the incident occurred.
Following this, Surrey chief executive Steve Elworthy spoke with Fortis, after which he left the field and hasn't been seen there since.
Career impact
Fortis may not return to his post
Fortis, who has been the head groundsman of The Oval since 2012 and a three-time winner of the ECB's Grounds Manager of the Year Award (2022-2024), may not return to his post after this incident.
If he doesn't, Surrey will have to hire a new groundsman in time for their upcoming matches next year, including an Ashes Test and ICC World Test Championship final.
Past incident
Fortis was involved in a similar controversy last year
Fortis had first come into the limelight of Indian cricket fans in late July last year when he had a heated argument with India's head coach Gautam Gambhir.
The incident happened two days before the fifth and final Test match between India and England in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.
According to India Today, the two clashed because the curator was unhappy with "Indian players conducting throw-downs" on the square area of the pitch.
A furious Gambhir had pointed his finger at Fortis, telling him that he was "just a groundsman."