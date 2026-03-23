Pep Guardiola wins his 19th trophy with Manchester City: Stats
What's the story
Manchester City secured their ninth Carabao Cup title with a 2-0 victory over Arsenal at the iconic Wembley Stadium. The win was largely thanks to Nico O'Reilly's second-half brace, which thrilled the crowd of 88,486 fans. With this latest triumph, Pep Guardiola has now won the prestigious trophy five times as City's manager—an English football record. Here we decode the details and stats.
Record achievement
5th Carabao Cup win for Guardiola
As per Opta, Guardiola's fifth Carabao Cup (League Cup) win as Manchester City manager has put him ahead of legendary managers Brian Clough, Sir Alex Ferguson, and Jose Mourinho—each of whom have won the trophy four times. Guardiola's five Carabao Cup wins have come in 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21, 2025-26.
Silverware
A look at Guardiola's Man City trophy haul
Guardiola has won six Premier League honors. These wins have come in 2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24. Guardiola has also won 2 FA Cup honors in 2018-19 and 2022-23. He has also been a runner-up in 2023-24, 2024-25. As mentioned, he has won five Carabao Cups. Guardiola has won 3 FA Community Shields namely in 2018, 2019, 2024. He has won one UEFA Champions League honor in 2022-23. He has been a runner-up in 2020-21. He won the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in 2023.