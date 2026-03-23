Pep Guardiola wins his 19th trophy with Manchester City: Stats

As per Opta, Guardiola's fifth Carabao Cup (League Cup) win as Manchester City manager has put him ahead of legendary managers Brian Clough, Sir Alex Ferguson, and Jose Mourinho—each of whom have won the trophy four times. Guardiola's five Carabao Cup wins have come in 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21, 2025-26.

Silverware

A look at Guardiola's Man City trophy haul

Guardiola has won six Premier League honors. These wins have come in 2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24. Guardiola has also won 2 FA Cup honors in 2018-19 and 2022-23. He has also been a runner-up in 2023-24, 2024-25. As mentioned, he has won five Carabao Cups. Guardiola has won 3 FA Community Shields namely in 2018, 2019, 2024. He has won one UEFA Champions League honor in 2022-23. He has been a runner-up in 2020-21. He won the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in 2023.