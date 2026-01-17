Marc Guehi closing in on a move to Manchester City

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is on the verge of a move to Manchester City . The England international will undergo his medical examination on Sunday, according to reports. The transfer talks were initiated by Manchester City earlier this month after injuries to their defenders Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias. On Friday, the he proposal was accepted by Crystal Palace and for a fee worth £20m. Guehi also agreed on personal terms.

Career highlights Guehi's journey and potential impact at City Guehi, 25, has had an impressive career since joining Palace from Swansea in 2020. He has made 188 appearances for the club and was instrumental in their FA Cup victory over City last season. The Chelsea academy product has been linked with several top European clubs and was close to a move to Liverpool last summer.

Transfer necessity City's defensive crisis and Guehi's potential role Pep Guardiola's side has been hit hard by defensive injuries this season, with Ruben Dias, John Stones, and Josko Gvardiol all sidelined. This has exposed vulnerabilities in their defense. Guehi's experience, ball-playing ability, and leadership qualities make him an ideal candidate to provide short-term stability and long-term planning for City.

Semenyo 2nd signing in the January transfer window for City Earlier this month, City signed Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth in a £64m deal. The forward joined on a five-and-a-half-year contract, taking City's transfer spend in the last 12 months to £425.9m on 14 players, as per Sky Sports News. And now, the Citizens are set to land England international Guehi to make him their 2nd signing of the January transfer window.

