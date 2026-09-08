Pakistan's Gull Feroza penalized for showing dissent at umpire's decision
What's the story
Pakistan's Gull Feroza has been fined 10% of her match fee for violating the International Cricket Council (ICC) Code of Conduct. The incident occurred during the Women's T20 Asia Cup match against Hong Kong in Dubai on September 7. Feroza was found guilty under Article 2.8 of the ICC Code, which pertains to showing dissent toward an umpire's decision.
Match incident
What was the on-field incident?
The incident in question occurred during the fifth over of Pakistan's innings.
Feroza was given out LBW after missing a delivery from spinner Kary Chan.
Before the umpire could raise her finger, she gestured to her bat to indicate an edge and appeared visibly frustrated at the decision.
This action led to Feroza being charged with showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an international match.
Previous offense
Feroza accepted the sanction
Feroza admitted to the offense and accepted the sanction proposed by Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees member Supriya Rani Das. This meant a formal hearing wasn't needed.
The 27-year-old now has two demerit points in 24 months.
Feroza's second demerit point this year came in June when she was found guilty of breaching Article 2.2 of the ICC Code for abusing cricket equipment during an international match.
Information
Feroza dismissed for 3
Feroza was dismissed for 3 (4) against Hong Kong in Dubai. Kary Chan dismissed her in the fifth over. She is yet to score in double figures in the ongoing Women's T20 Asia Cup.