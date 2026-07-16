Gurnoor Brar handed a demerit point by ICC: Here's why
What's the story
Indian fast bowler Gurnoor Brar has been warned and handed a demerit point for violating the ICC's Code of Conduct during the first ODI between England and India at Edgbaston. The incident took place in the eighth over of England's innings when Brar, while fielding, threw the ball toward a batter in an inappropriate and dangerous manner. Here are further details.
Violation details
Breach of Article 2.9
Brar's actions were deemed to be in violation of Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.
This article relates to "throwing a ball at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an international match."
The on-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Mike Burns, third umpire Sam Nogajski, and fourth official Russell Warren charged Brar with this offense.
Sanction acceptance
Brar accepted the offense
Brar accepted the offense and agreed to the punishment proposed by match referee Richie Richardson. This means there was no need for a formal hearing in this case.
The incident has also earned Brar one demerit point on his disciplinary record, which is his first offense in a 24-month period.
Brar took 2/61 as India won by six wickets at Edgbaston.
Penalty details
Level 1 breach
Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50% of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.
Brar's actions were deemed inappropriate and dangerous by the ICC as they could have posed a serious injury risk to the batter.
The ICC takes such violations seriously to maintain the integrity and safety standards in international cricket.