'Not just a tag': Gurnoor on his Team India selection

Bowling prowess

His bowling style and approach to red-ball cricket

Gurnoor, who stands at 6'5," is known for his ability to bowl at high pace while swinging and seaming the ball. He said, "The other area I have been working on for quite some time now is to swing the ball at [high] pace." He also spoke about how he bowls close to the stumps with small strides in his run-up which helps him generate steep bounce. Notably, Brar has claimed 52 First-Class wickets at 27.30 and 12 List A scalps at 39.