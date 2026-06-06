'Not just a tag': Gurnoor on his Team India selection
What's the story
Gurnoor Brar, the 26-year-old Punjab fast bowler, has been named in India's Test and ODI squads for the home series against Afghanistan. His selection comes after a stellar year-and-a-half of domestic and India A cricket performances. Speaking to ESPNcricinfo during IPL playoffs, Gurnoor expressed his shock at being picked for both formats and shared insights into his journey from basketball to professional cricket.
Career shift
Gurnoor's basketball roots and cricket's magnetic pull
Gurnoor revealed that he was initially guided by his father to pursue sports like tennis or basketball due to his height. However, he didn't find these sports interesting and eventually switched to cricket. The change came when a friend invited him for a month-long preparatory camp for district cricket in 2016. Despite being in grade 10 at the time, Gurnoor's passion for cricket grew during this period.
Rising star
From minor district to Punjab Under-23 debut
Gurnoor started his professional cricket journey playing minor district cricket for Hoshiarpur. His talent was soon recognized by the secretary there, who advised him to play for Mohali in the major district league. After two years, he made his debut for Punjab at the Under-23 level. The fast bowler also revealed how South African Dale Steyn's aggression on the field inspired him to take up red-ball cricket seriously despite growing up in an IPL-dominated era.
Bowling prowess
His bowling style and approach to red-ball cricket
Gurnoor, who stands at 6'5," is known for his ability to bowl at high pace while swinging and seaming the ball. He said, "The other area I have been working on for quite some time now is to swing the ball at [high] pace." He also spoke about how he bowls close to the stumps with small strides in his run-up which helps him generate steep bounce. Notably, Brar has claimed 52 First-Class wickets at 27.30 and 12 List A scalps at 39.
Future goals
Not just a tag, I want to win: Gurnoor
Gurnoor is not just focused on his selection but also on winning tournaments for India. He said, "I have not come here just for tag that i was Indian team. I want win matches India. Not just matches tournaments. How i can fulfill that what i want focus on." His long-term plans align with India's chief selector Ajit Agarkar's vision of nurturing young talent like him with an eye on the 2027 ODI World Cup.