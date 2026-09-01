Gurnoor Brar shines with fifth First-Class four-wicket haul: Stats
What's the story
Gurnoor Brar shone with a phenomenal bowling display for North Zone against South Zone in the 2026 Duleep Trophy semi-finals. He blew up South Zone's top order as they managed 312 in response to North Zone's 195 in the first innings. Brar, who was among the wickets in India's recent ODI leg, concluded the innings with a four-fer. Here are the key stats.
Spell
Brar's first-innings exploits
Brar was the pick of North Zone's bowlers, taking 4/84 in 23 overs, including two maidens.
He dismissed Shaik Rasheed and Narayan Jagadeesan in successive overs, leaving South Zone reeling at 42/3.
Brar then ended Smaran Ravichandran's 27-run stay before getting Kodimela Himateja on the very next ball.
South Zone managed 312 in 100.3 overs.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
Brar, among the express speedsters, now has 66 wickets from 20 First-Class matches at an average of around 25.
This was his fifth four-wicket haul in red-ball cricket. His tally also includes 2 fifers and a match haul of 10 wickets.
Brar made his international debut earlier this year during the Afghanistan ODIs. In six matches, he owns 11 wickets at 32.81.