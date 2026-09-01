Gurnoor Brar shines with fifth First-Class four-wicket haul: Stats

Brar, among the express speedsters, now has 66 wickets from 20 First-Class matches at an average of around 25.

This was his fifth four-wicket haul in red-ball cricket. His tally also includes 2 fifers and a match haul of 10 wickets.

Brar made his international debut earlier this year during the Afghanistan ODIs. In six matches, he owns 11 wickets at 32.81.