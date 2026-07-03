2nd unofficial Test: Gurnoor Brar dents SL-A with four-wicket haul

Career highlights

A look at Brar's First-Class career

Brar made his First-Class debut in 2022 and has since taken 56 wickets in the red-ball format from 19 games. The one in the ongoing game was his fourth four-wicket haul as he also owns a fifer. Brar averages around 27 in FC cricket. He had a stellar domestic season, which earned him his maiden Team India call-up for a one-off Test against Afghanistan. Although he didn't play that match, he went on to feature in a three-match ODI series where he picked up seven wickets.