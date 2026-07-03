2nd unofficial Test: Gurnoor Brar dents SL-A with four-wicket haul
What's the story
Indian pacer Gurnoor Brar put up an impressive performance on Day 2 of the second unofficial Test against Sri Lanka A in Galle. He took four wickets, helping his team bowl out the hosts for 366 runs in the first session. The Punjab-born bowler's stellar display has made a strong case for his inclusion in the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka. Here are further details.
Spell
A fine spell from Brar
Brar made his first strike by trapping opener Pawantha Weerasinghe for 39 on Day 1. That remained his only scalp on the day as the Lankan batters made merry on a good track. However, Brar unleashed his A-game on Day 2 morning as the hosts went from 305/5 to 366/10. Skipper Sahan Arachchige, who made a stunning 127, Chamika Gunasekara, and last man Asanka Manoj fell to the pacer. Brar finished with 4/77 from 22 overs. Off-spinner Saransh Jain also made four strikes (4/92 in 30 overs).
Career highlights
A look at Brar's First-Class career
Brar made his First-Class debut in 2022 and has since taken 56 wickets in the red-ball format from 19 games. The one in the ongoing game was his fourth four-wicket haul as he also owns a fifer. Brar averages around 27 in FC cricket. He had a stellar domestic season, which earned him his maiden Team India call-up for a one-off Test against Afghanistan. Although he didn't play that match, he went on to feature in a three-match ODI series where he picked up seven wickets.
Test prospects
Can Brar make his Test debut against Sri Lanka?
Brar's stellar performance in the second unofficial Test puts him in contention for the two-match series against Sri Lanka, which gets underway on August 15. His familiarity with these conditions could work to his advantage. However, he will have to beat the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Jasprit Bumrah to find a place in the XI.