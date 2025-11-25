'Win-win situation' if we bat out Day 5: Ravindra Jadeja

Star Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has said that a draw in the ongoing 2nd Test against South Africa would be a win for his team. The statement comes after India ended Day 4 at 27/2 in their chase of an improbable target of 549 runs. Jadeja highlighted the importance of batting well on the final day to put pressure on South African bowlers.

Game plan Jadeja's strategy for Day 5 Jadeja said, "Tomorrow is Day 5, so the ball will turn more and bounce more. That's the expectation." He emphasized that if they can survive the first session without losing a wicket, it would put pressure on South African bowlers to dismiss them. The all-rounder added that batting through the full day would be a winning situation for his team.

Situation India staring at another defeat South Africa battered India by extending their second-innings lead on Day 4. After bowling India out for 201, the Proteas played 78.3 more overs to score 260/5 in the second innings. They gave India a mammoth 549-run target with a day to go. Jadeja was India's saving grace as he took four wickets. Rubbing salt on wounds, India were already two down by stumps.

Match analysis Jadeja reflects on SA's first-innings performance Jadeja also spoke about South Africa's first-innings performance, where they batted for 151.1 overs and scored a whopping 489 runs. He said, "See, honestly, when we were bowling for the first two days, there were no marks on the wicket. The wicket was shining like a mirror." The all-rounder added that as the game progressed, the spinners came into play more due to the changing conditions, with the ball starting to spin and bounce.

Toss significance Jadeja highlights toss importance in cricket Jadeja also talked about the importance of winning tosses in cricket. He said, "I think in cricket, it's all about timing. When you are not winning the toss... If we had won the toss on this wicket, then we would have been in a good situation right now." The all-rounder added that India has handled such situations well for over 12 years without losing a home series.