'Win-win situation' if we bat out Day 5: Ravindra Jadeja
What's the story
Star Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has said that a draw in the ongoing 2nd Test against South Africa would be a win for his team. The statement comes after India ended Day 4 at 27/2 in their chase of an improbable target of 549 runs. Jadeja highlighted the importance of batting well on the final day to put pressure on South African bowlers.
Game plan
Jadeja's strategy for Day 5
Jadeja said, "Tomorrow is Day 5, so the ball will turn more and bounce more. That's the expectation." He emphasized that if they can survive the first session without losing a wicket, it would put pressure on South African bowlers to dismiss them. The all-rounder added that batting through the full day would be a winning situation for his team.
Situation
India staring at another defeat
South Africa battered India by extending their second-innings lead on Day 4. After bowling India out for 201, the Proteas played 78.3 more overs to score 260/5 in the second innings. They gave India a mammoth 549-run target with a day to go. Jadeja was India's saving grace as he took four wickets. Rubbing salt on wounds, India were already two down by stumps.
Match analysis
Jadeja reflects on SA's first-innings performance
Jadeja also spoke about South Africa's first-innings performance, where they batted for 151.1 overs and scored a whopping 489 runs. He said, "See, honestly, when we were bowling for the first two days, there were no marks on the wicket. The wicket was shining like a mirror." The all-rounder added that as the game progressed, the spinners came into play more due to the changing conditions, with the ball starting to spin and bounce.
Toss significance
Jadeja highlights toss importance in cricket
Jadeja also talked about the importance of winning tosses in cricket. He said, "I think in cricket, it's all about timing. When you are not winning the toss... If we had won the toss on this wicket, then we would have been in a good situation right now." The all-rounder added that India has handled such situations well for over 12 years without losing a home series.
Contribution
Jadeja shines with four-fer
As mentioned, Jadeja took four of the five wickets lost by South Africa in the second innings. He shone with 4/62 runs in 28.3 overs. During the innings, Jadeja raced to 50 wickets against South Africa in Tests. This includes three fifers with the best of 6/138. Anil Kumble (84), Javagal Srinath (64), Harbhajan Singh (60), and Ravichandran Ashwin (57) are the other Indian bowlers with 50-plus Test scalps against the Proteas.