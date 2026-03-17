Hamilton T20I: NZ's Lockie Ferguson, Ben Sears dismantle SA
What's the story
After losing the series opener, New Zealand defeated South Africa in the 2nd T20I at Seddon Park, Hamilton. The hosts successfully defended 175, with Ben Sears and Lockie Ferguson sharing six wickets. As a result, the Proteas perished for 107. NZ earlier rode on Devon Conway's half-century and a clutch knock from Josh Clarkson. Here are the key stats.
Summary
Summary of SA's chase
SA openers Wiaan Mulder and Connor Esterhuizen struggled to score freely in the Powerplay. They both departed by the sixth over. Cole McConchie, James Neesham, Ferguson, Sears, and Mitchell Santner triggered SA's collapse thereafter. Barring George Linde (33), none of the Proteas batters were impactful. Ferguson and Sears cleaned up the tail, with SA managing 107 in 15.3 overs.
Spells
Ferguson, Sears shine
Ferguson was the pick of NZ's bowlers, taking three wickets for 16 runs in 3.3 overs. He even bowled a maiden over. Keshav Maharaj (0), Nqobani Mokoena (0), and Linde were Ferguson's victims. Meanwhile, Sears dismissed Connor Esterhuizen (8), Dian Forrester (10), and Gerald Coetzee (2). He conceded 14 runs in three overs. Skipper Santner took two wickets for 19 runs in three overs.
Numbers
Sears's career-best returns
Ferguson, NZ's fifth-highest wicket-taker in T20Is, has raced to 75 scalps. In 53 matches, he averages an incredible 17.94, with an economy rate of 7.44. His tally includes 2 four-wicket hauls and a fifer. Meanwhile, Sears recorded his career-best T20I returns. The right-arm seamer now has 26 wickets from 24 T20Is at an average of 23.03. His economy rate reads 8.30.