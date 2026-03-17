Hamilton T20I: NZ's Lockie Ferguson, Ben Sears dismantle SA

After losing the series opener, New Zealand defeated South Africa in the 2nd T20I at Seddon Park, Hamilton. The hosts successfully defended 175, with Ben Sears and Lockie Ferguson sharing six wickets. As a result, the Proteas perished for 107. NZ earlier rode on Devon Conway's half-century and a clutch knock from Josh Clarkson. Here are the key stats.

Summary Summary of SA's chase SA openers Wiaan Mulder and Connor Esterhuizen struggled to score freely in the Powerplay. They both departed by the sixth over. Cole McConchie, James Neesham, Ferguson, Sears, and Mitchell Santner triggered SA's collapse thereafter. Barring George Linde (33), none of the Proteas batters were impactful. Ferguson and Sears cleaned up the tail, with SA managing 107 in 15.3 overs.

Spells Ferguson, Sears shine Ferguson was the pick of NZ's bowlers, taking three wickets for 16 runs in 3.3 overs. He even bowled a maiden over. Keshav Maharaj (0), Nqobani Mokoena (0), and Linde were Ferguson's victims. Meanwhile, Sears dismissed Connor Esterhuizen (8), Dian Forrester (10), and Gerald Coetzee (2). He conceded 14 runs in three overs. Skipper Santner took two wickets for 19 runs in three overs.

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