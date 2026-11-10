IPL: Did Arshdeep's father confirm pacer's trade to Mumbai Indians? 

Darshan Singh, while talking to journalist Vimal Kumar, revealed that there was no prior discussion about the trade with Arshdeep.

He said that both his son and the family were surprised to learn about it.

"We also found out surprisingly that the trade has happened. I think the official intimation has probably come now that he has been traded."

However, he did not confirm if he had any information regarding Hardik Pandya's potential move to Punjab Kings as part of this deal.