IPL: Did Arshdeep's father confirm pacer's trade to Mumbai Indians?
What's the story
Arshdeep Singh is set to be traded from Punjab Kings to Mumbai Indians for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2027 season. The news was all but confirmed by Singh's father, Darshan Singh, who is currently in New Zealand with his son for an all-format series. While the specifics of the trade, including salary details, are yet to be revealed, Darshan expressed his happiness over Arshdeep joining a team with players like Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah.
Unexpected move
No prior discussion about the trade
Darshan Singh, while talking to journalist Vimal Kumar, revealed that there was no prior discussion about the trade with Arshdeep.
He said that both his son and the family were surprised to learn about it.
"We also found out surprisingly that the trade has happened. I think the official intimation has probably come now that he has been traded."
However, he did not confirm if he had any information regarding Hardik Pandya's potential move to Punjab Kings as part of this deal.
Emotional farewell
Emotional but optimistic
Darshan also reflected on his son's strong connection with Punjab Kings, saying it felt a bit emotional to leave.
"You do feel a little emotional about it." However, he also understood that every franchise has its own team balance and they traded him accordingly.
He added that they are very happy with Mumbai Indians as his old captain and teammates like Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav are there.
Future prospects
Excitement for the new journey
Darshan Singh also spoke about his excitement over Arshdeep donning the Mumbai Indians jersey in the IPL 2027 season.
He said, "Just look at the fans' reactions and remarks. They are very happy that it will be a great bowling attack, and they will tackle any score."
He acknowledged that while anything can happen in IPL with flat pitches, he is looking forward to this new partnership for his son.
Twitter Post
Here is the conversation!
Arshdeep Singh’s father CONFIRMED the trade! 🔥— Rohan💫 (@rohann__45) November 10, 2026
Every franchise wants team balance, so they traded him accordingly. We’re very happy with Mumbai Indians. He’ll reunite with his former captain and longtime teammates Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav so we are very happy. [Vimal Kumar] pic.twitter.com/2hgwawI9i4