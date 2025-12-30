Will Hardik Pandya return to Test cricket? Robin Uthappa opines

Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa has urged star all-rounder Hardik Pandya to reconsider his ambitions in Test cricket and make a comeback. The call comes as Team India navigates a tricky transition phase, with pressure mounting to get their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) campaign back on track. Notably, Pandya last played a Test in 2018. He has been focusing on white-ball cricket ever since to prolong his career.

Potential impact Uthappa believes Pandya could strengthen Test side Uthappa thinks that Pandya's return could be a major boost for the Test team. He stressed that the all-rounder has a lot to give in this format, and his current fitness and form make a comeback for the World Test Championship realistic. "If Hardik decides to play Test cricket, will BCCI ask him not to play? If he says he wants to play and win WTC, I don't think they would say no," Uthappa said on his YouTube channel.

Career status Pandya's Test career and injury concerns Pandya's last Test match was in September 2018 during the England tour. He has hardly played red-ball cricket thereafter, with injuries taking a toll. The Indian all-rounder has featured in 11 Tests, managing 532 runs at an average of 31.29. He also owns one ton and 4 fifties. His highest score is 108. As a bowler, he has picked up 17 wickets at an average of 31.05.