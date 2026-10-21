Injured Hardik Pandya could be sidelined until IPL 2027: Details
What's the story
Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya's injury layoff could be extended to the Indian Premier League (IPL) next year. The 33-year-old is likely to miss India's upcoming white-ball home series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. The news comes after his recent injury forced him out of the New Zealand tour. According to Dainik Jagran, Hardik may only return to action during next year's IPL.
Injury details
Hardik's injury woes continue
Hardik last played for India in this year's T20 World Cup final against New Zealand. His last ODI was the 2025 Champions Trophy final against the same side.
He was expected to return for the home series against Afghanistan and the New Zealand tour, but injuries delayed the same.
Despite being named in the India A squad for the home series against Australia A, he couldn't recover in time due to fitness issues.
Recovery strategy
Update on Hardik's rehabilitation process
Hardik is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. His return to competitive cricket depends on his progress through a phased fitness program.
As per this plan, he will be cleared to start jogging after three weeks, with running load gradually increasing over eight weeks.
However, no deadline has been set for him to be fully match-fit yet.
Information
Limited game time for Hardik
Hardik is among the best all-rounders in white-ball cricket. However, his game time has been limited lately due to injuries. He has not played competitive cricket since IPL 2026, where he was embroiled in controversies.
Team dynamics
India look for alternatives in Hardik's absence
Hardik's injury has been a major headache for India as they continue their bid for a perfect combination.
Seam-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been featuring in Hardik's absence. He was recently named in all three squads for the New Zealand tour.
While the 23-year-old Suryansh Shedge is also being groomed and fast-tracked, Naman Dhir has also emerged as a potent spin-bowling all-rounder.