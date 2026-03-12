Complaint filed against Hardik Pandya for insulting national flag

A complaint has been lodged against Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya for allegedly insulting the national flag during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 victory celebrations. Advocate Wajid Khan at Shivaji Nagar police station in Pune filed the complaint. It accuses Pandya of wrapping the tricolor around his body and indulging in obscene behavior while celebrating India's win over New Zealand on Sunday.

Legal perspective Complaint application states duty of every citizen The complaint application stresses that Pandya's actions violate relevant laws and warrant legal action. "It is the duty of every citizen to respect the dignity of the national flag," it reads. A police officer from Shivaji Nagar station confirmed receiving Khan's complaint but did not provide further details on whether an FIR has been registered against Pandya.

Sporting achievements Pandya named in ICC's T20 World Cup Team of Tournament Despite the controversy, Pandya's performance in the 2026 T20 World Cup was commendable. He scored two half-centuries and took nine wickets throughout the tournament. His clutch cameos bolstered Team India, which lost a solitary match. His contributions earned him a spot in the ICC's Team of the Tournament for the 2026 T20 World Cup, making him one of four Indians to be included in this prestigious lineup.

