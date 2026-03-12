Complaint filed against Hardik Pandya for insulting national flag
What's the story
A complaint has been lodged against Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya for allegedly insulting the national flag during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 victory celebrations. Advocate Wajid Khan at Shivaji Nagar police station in Pune filed the complaint. It accuses Pandya of wrapping the tricolor around his body and indulging in obscene behavior while celebrating India's win over New Zealand on Sunday.
Legal perspective
Complaint application states duty of every citizen
The complaint application stresses that Pandya's actions violate relevant laws and warrant legal action. "It is the duty of every citizen to respect the dignity of the national flag," it reads. A police officer from Shivaji Nagar station confirmed receiving Khan's complaint but did not provide further details on whether an FIR has been registered against Pandya.
Sporting achievements
Pandya named in ICC's T20 World Cup Team of Tournament
Despite the controversy, Pandya's performance in the 2026 T20 World Cup was commendable. He scored two half-centuries and took nine wickets throughout the tournament. His clutch cameos bolstered Team India, which lost a solitary match. His contributions earned him a spot in the ICC's Team of the Tournament for the 2026 T20 World Cup, making him one of four Indians to be included in this prestigious lineup.
Personal struggles
Personal challenges before the 2024 World Cup
In an interaction with Star Sports after winning the tournament, Pandya opened up about the personal challenges he faced before the 2024 World Cup in the Americas. He said, "When we won the T20 World Cup in 2024, I was facing a lot of difficulties personally." Reflecting on his journey, Pandya said, "I play cricket to do well for my country and win trophies. I want to win all the trophies for India."