'Not the season': Hardik Pandya's admission after defeat versus CSK 

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya has admitted that their current Indian Premier League season has not been up to the mark. The five-time champions suffered their seventh defeat in nine matches this season, losing to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday. The loss further dented MI's hopes of qualifying for the playoffs with just five games left to play. "Not the season, I feel, not just the night," said Hardik when asked whether it was simply not Mumbai's night.

Match analysis 'They played better than us,' says Hardik After the match, Hardik was quick to acknowledge that it wasn't just a bad night for MI but a season gone awry. He credited CSK for their superior execution of plans. "They played better, they bowled better, they fielded better, and they batted better," he said. He further added that at one point they were looking at a target of 180-190 but couldn't get the momentum post 10 overs.

Game dynamics MI fail to create pressure on CSK batters CSK chased down MI's target of 160 with ease, thanks to Ruturaj Gaikwad and Kartik Sharma. Gaikwad scored an unbeaten 67 off 48 balls while Kartik registered his maiden IPL half-century in an unbeaten 40-ball vigil. Hardik admitted that their bowling options weren't able to create sustained pressure on CSK, allowing them to control the innings after settling in.

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