Hardik Pandya returns: All-rounder set to play for India A
What's the story
Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been named in the India A squad for a three-match One-Day series against Australia A later this year. However, his participation is still subject to his fitness. The series will be played in Puducherry from September 22 to October 11, and includes two multi-day matches and three one-day games. Devdutt Padikkal and Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead the multi-day and white-ball teams, respectively.
Injury woes
Why has Pandya been out of action?
Pandya has not played competitive cricket since the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). His absence was due to a back spasm and later, a quadriceps injury.
He was undergoing a Performance Block Programme at the BCCI Centre of Excellence for recovery.
Despite being initially named in the ODI squad for June's Afghanistan home series subject to fitness clearance, he missed out due to a fresh injury complication.
Information
One of the best all-rounders
Pandya is one of the best all-rounders going around in white-ball cricket. However, his ODI career has been limited due to injuries. Pandya, who last played an ODI during the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, has 1,904 runs and 91 wickets in the format.
Return to play
Other notable inclusions
Pandya's last appearance for India was in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup final against New Zealand in March.
Along with him, fast bowler Vyshak Vijaykumar has also been named in the multi-day squad, subject to fitness.
For the four-day games, Sai Sudharsan will be Padikkal's deputy while Padikkal will serve as vice-captain in the one-day squad.
Squads
A look at India A squads
India A one-Day squad: Priyansh Arya, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Rajat Patidar, Kumar Kushagra (WK), Nishant Sindhu, Vipraj Nigam, Arshin Kulkarni, Arshad Khan, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya*, Prabhsimran Singh (wicketkeeper), Gurjapneet Singh, and Yash Thakur.
India A multi-day squad: Aman Mokhade, Ayush Pandey, Devdutt Padikkal (captain), Sai Sudharsan (vice-captain), Yash Rathod, Shaik Rasheed, Kumar Kushagra (wicketkeeper), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Anshul Kamboj, Praful Hinge, Narayan Jagadeesan (wicketkeeper), Nachiket Bhute, and V Vyshak*.