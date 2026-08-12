Hardik Pandya wanted GT return but with this condition: Report 

Sources close to the situation revealed that GT was open to Pandya's return.

They had even discussed this possibility with their current captain, Shubman Gill, who agreed to the idea.

However, when Pandya's condition of captaincy was put forth, everyone at the franchise rejected it outright.

Notably, Pandya captained GT to the title in the latter's debut IPL season in 2022.

The Titans finished as runners-up under him next year. Pandya returned to MI ahead of the 2024 season.