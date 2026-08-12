Hardik Pandya wanted GT return but with this condition: Report
What's the story
Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya recently held talks with Gujarat Titans (GT) about a potential return, as per The Indian Express. However, the franchise declined his proposal after he made it conditional on being reinstated as captain. The development comes amid speculation about Pandya's future at MI after a disappointing IPL 2026 season where they finished ninth, losing 10 out of 14 matches.
Franchise response
GT were open to Pandya's return
Sources close to the situation revealed that GT was open to Pandya's return.
They had even discussed this possibility with their current captain, Shubman Gill, who agreed to the idea.
However, when Pandya's condition of captaincy was put forth, everyone at the franchise rejected it outright.
Notably, Pandya captained GT to the title in the latter's debut IPL season in 2022.
The Titans finished as runners-up under him next year. Pandya returned to MI ahead of the 2024 season.
Clarification
Pandya did not have talks with other franchises
In light of these developments, a representative for Pandya has clarified that he did not have any direct conversations with other franchises regarding transfer trades.
The spokesperson added that if any approach was made to him, it was directed to the MI franchise.
This statement comes amid speculation about his future and potential moves in the IPL.
Meanwhile, Pandya racked up 833 runs in 30 innings, with an average of 41.65 in his two seasons at Titans. His strike rate read 133.49. Pandya claimed 11 wickets.
Management's stance
MI not keen on retaining Pandya as captain
The Indian Express had earlier reported that MI's team management was not keen on retaining Pandya as captain.
They were even looking at his role in the squad after a disappointing season.
This has added to the uncertainty surrounding his future with the franchise and potential moves.
Fan reaction
Complex relationship with MI fanbase
Pandya's relationship with the MI fanbase has been complex since he was released by the franchise in 2022. He joined GT and led them to victory as their captain.
But when he returned to MI in 2024, days after Rohit Sharma had led India to the 2023 World Cup final, fans booed him during his first season back.