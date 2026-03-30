Hardik wants Shardul at MI for rest of his career 

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya has expressed his desire for Shardul Thakur to stay with the franchise for the rest of his career. The statement came after Thakur's Player-of-the-Match winning performance in MI's opening match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2026. After a long wait, Shardul made his debut for MI this season and was instrumental in their victory over KKR at Wankhede Stadium.

Match-winning performance Shardul Thakur's debut sparks opening win Shardul made a remarkable debut for MI, taking three wickets for 39 runs. His performance helped MI start their campaign with a win, marking their first opening-game victory since 2012. "I told him this season, enough hopping of franchises. I want you to be here for the rest of your career," Hardik said after the match. He praised Shardul as a "character" with a big heart who always tries to outsmart batters.

Personal insights Shardul Thakur dismisses Finn Allen Reflecting on his role in the match, Shardul said he likes challenges. He was given the ball for the final over of the powerplay and dismissed Finn Allen off his second delivery. "This was one of the challenging situations I had to bowl in, especially the sixth over," he said after the match. Shardul also shared his bittersweet memories at Wankhede Stadium as a former net bowler for MI.

Advertisement