No Haris Rauf in Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad: Details

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced its squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Salman Ali Agha will lead the team, while Babar Azam has been included despite his recent poor form. However, Haris Rauf has been dropped after an underwhelming performance in the Asia Cup 2025. Mohammad Rizwan also failed to make a comeback after a mediocre stint in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Team composition A blend of youth and experience in Pakistan's squad The PCB has opted for a mix of youth and experience in its T20 World Cup squad. Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar, and Salman will be the main batsmen. The bowling attack will be led by Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Usman Tariq. Spinner Abrar Ahmed is also part of the team to tackle Sri Lanka's sluggish conditions along with Shadab Khan.

Information Rauf's show in Asia Cup 2025 Though Rauf claimed nine wickets across five outings in the 2025 Asia Cup, his economy of 9 was on the higher side. His exclusion is shocking considering he is the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing BBL 2025-26 with 20 wickets from 11 outings (ER: 8.23).

Advertisement

Final lineup Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2026 squad The final lineup for Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2026 squad is as follows: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk), Usman Tariq, and Mohammad Salman Mirza.

Advertisement

Upcoming matches Pakistan's T20 World Cup campaign Pakistan are placed in Group A with India, the USA, Netherlands, and Namibia. They will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on February 7 in Colombo. In dress rehearsals for the competition, Pakistan will play a three-match T20I series against Australia from January 29. Salman Mirza is the only WC-bound Paksitani player to miss that series.

Prospect Will Pakistan boycott the tournament? Notably, Pakistan have announced their squad hours after PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi commented about his team's potential withdrawal from the tournament. This came after the International Cricket Council (ICC) replaced Bangladesh with Scotland in the tournament. Naqvi said he would consult with the government before making a final decision on their involvement in this global event. Notably, Pakistan are scheduled to play each of their matches in Sri Lanka, as per the deal which was signed last year.