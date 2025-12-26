Harmanpreet Kaur becomes most successful captain in Women's T20Is: Stats

Harmanpreet Kaur has become the most successful captain in Women's T20I history, with 77 wins under her belt. The Indian women's cricket team skipper achieved this milestone during her side's third T20I match against Sri Lanka on Friday. The match was played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, where India won by eight wickets. This victory helped them clinch a series win with an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Record-breaking achievement Kaur surpasses Lanning's record in 130th match Kaur achieved this milestone in her 130th match as captain. This is also the most number of matches for a captain in Women's T20Is. She has led India to victory 77 times so far, surpassing Australian legend Meg Lanning's record of 76 wins in just 100 games. Kaur's remarkable achievement highlights her endurance and steady guidance as a leader.

Strategic guidance Kaur's leadership and team's performance Under Kaur's strategic leadership, the Indian women's cricket team has been making its mark on the global stage. In this series against Sri Lanka, she became the first captain to win 15 games against a single opponent. The team has also been performing exceptionally well with players like Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, and Renuka Thakur shining in their recent matches.

Career highlights Kaur's journey and future prospects Kaur is also the most capped player in Women's T20I history, having played 185 games for India in this format. She is followed by Danni Wyatt (178), Suzie Bates (177), and Ellyse Perry (168). This record-breaking feat in the T20 format comes less than two months after she led India to its first-ever ICC tournament victory at the World Cup title in the 50-over format.

Do you know? Kaur's captaincy stats after 130 matches After 130 matches, Kaur has 77 wins which includes a Super Over victory against Australia after the game was tied. She has suffered 48 defeats as skipper. Meanwhile, 5 matches have had no results.