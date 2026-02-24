LOADING...
Home / News / Sports News / Why Harmanpreet Kaur left field during 1st WODI against Australia
Why Harmanpreet Kaur left field during 1st WODI against Australia
Harmanpreet Kaur is being monitored by the BCCI's medical team

Why Harmanpreet Kaur left field during 1st WODI against Australia

By Parth Dhall
Feb 24, 2026
05:10 pm
What's the story

Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian women's cricket team captain, sustained a knee injury while batting in the first WODI against Australia. It all happened at Brisbane's Allan Border Field on Tuesday. A statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that the skipper hurt her left knee while batting and is currently being monitored by the medical team.

Twitter Post

BCCI's official update

Leadership change

Smriti Mandhana led India in Harmanpreet's absence

With Harmanpreet unable to take the field, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana took over the captaincy duties. The injury was not immediately apparent as Harmanpreet continued to bat after receiving on-field treatment at the end of India's innings. She scored a half-century, helping India post 214 against Australia. Smriti Mandhana (58) and Kashvee Gautam (53) also scored 40-plus runs for India.

Advertisement

Chase

All-round Australia beat India 

Australia's chase was led by skipper Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney, who both scored fifties to guide their team to victory. Healy scored a quick 50 off 70 balls while Mooney remained unbeaten on 76 off 79 deliveries. Despite India's bowlers putting up a fight, they couldn't stop Australia from winning comfortably with over 11 overs to spare. Phoebe Litchfield (32) and Annabel Sutherland (48*) also made handy contributions.

Advertisement