Why Harmanpreet Kaur left field during 1st WODI against Australia
What's the story
Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian women's cricket team captain, sustained a knee injury while batting in the first WODI against Australia. It all happened at Brisbane's Allan Border Field on Tuesday. A statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that the skipper hurt her left knee while batting and is currently being monitored by the medical team.
Twitter Post
BCCI's official update
BCCI Women
Captain Harmanpreet Kaur has not taken the field in the second innings after sustaining an injury to her left knee while batting. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring her progress. Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana is leading the side in her absence.#TeamIndia |…
Leadership change
Smriti Mandhana led India in Harmanpreet's absence
With Harmanpreet unable to take the field, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana took over the captaincy duties. The injury was not immediately apparent as Harmanpreet continued to bat after receiving on-field treatment at the end of India's innings. She scored a half-century, helping India post 214 against Australia. Smriti Mandhana (58) and Kashvee Gautam (53) also scored 40-plus runs for India.
Chase
All-round Australia beat India
Australia's chase was led by skipper Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney, who both scored fifties to guide their team to victory. Healy scored a quick 50 off 70 balls while Mooney remained unbeaten on 76 off 79 deliveries. Despite India's bowlers putting up a fight, they couldn't stop Australia from winning comfortably with over 11 overs to spare. Phoebe Litchfield (32) and Annabel Sutherland (48*) also made handy contributions.