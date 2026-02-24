Harmanpreet Kaur is being monitored by the BCCI's medical team

Why Harmanpreet Kaur left field during 1st WODI against Australia

By Parth Dhall 05:10 pm Feb 24, 202605:10 pm

What's the story

Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian women's cricket team captain, sustained a knee injury while batting in the first WODI against Australia. It all happened at Brisbane's Allan Border Field on Tuesday. A statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that the skipper hurt her left knee while batting and is currently being monitored by the medical team.