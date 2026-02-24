Harmanpreet Kaur slams her sixth WODI fifty vs Australia: Stats
What's the story
Team India's batting woes continued in the first Women's ODI of the three-match series against Australia. Despite half-centuries from Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, the Women in Blue were bowled out for a mere 214 runs in 48.3 overs at Brisbane's Allan Border Field on Tuesday. While Mandhana did well in the first half of the innings, Kaur batted well with the lower order to power her team past 200. Here we look at Kaur's performance and stats.
Stats
Kaur takes India to respectable total
Australia's bowlers wreaked havoc on India's batting order, leaving the visitors reeling at 52/3. Kaur arrived at five as her 48-run stand with Mandhana (58) took the team past 100. The former further added 37 runs with Richa Ghosh (23) before being involved in a vital 57-run partnership with Kashvee Gautam (43). Kaur eventually went down as the seventh batter as India finished at 214/10.
Stats
Seventh 50-plus score vs Australia for Kaur
Kaur slammed 53 off 84 balls, a knock laced with three fours. The Indian skipper raced to her 23rd half-century in WODI cricket. She also has seven tons to her name. Across 162 games, Kaur has racked up 4,462 runs at an average of 37.18 (SR: 76.86). She now has seven 50-plus scores against Australia in the format, including a hundred. The tally includes 891 runs at 38.73. This was also her maiden WODI 50-plus score Down Under.