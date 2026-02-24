Kaur batted well with the lower order to power her team past 200 (Image source: X/@BCCIWomen)

Harmanpreet Kaur slams her sixth WODI fifty vs Australia: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:40 pm Feb 24, 202602:40 pm

What's the story

Team India's batting woes continued in the first Women's ODI of the three-match series against Australia. Despite half-centuries from Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, the Women in Blue were bowled out for a mere 214 runs in 48.3 overs at Brisbane's Allan Border Field on Tuesday. While Mandhana did well in the first half of the innings, Kaur batted well with the lower order to power her team past 200. Here we look at Kaur's performance and stats.