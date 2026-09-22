Harry Brook records his second 50-plus ODI score against SL
What's the story
Harry Brook continues his incredible run in white-ball cricket. After shining in the shortest format, the England captain scored a half-century in the 1st ODI against Sri Lanka at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. Brook smashed 67 off 69 balls, helping England recover from two quick blows. However, England later perished for 265 in 50 overs. Brook raced to his seventh ODI half-century.
Knock
Brook adds 60-plus runs with Root
Electing to bat, England lost Tom Banton in the third over. Ben Duckett then added 51 runs with Joe Root before falling to Dunith Wellalage.
This exposed Brook, who rebuilt the England innings alongside Root. The duo added 68 off 70 balls, but Sachindu Colombage broke the stand by knocking over Root.
Brook, who took England toward 200, also fell before this mark.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
In the 32nd over, Brook dismissed Dushmantha Chameera after scoring 67 off 69 balls (7 fours).
Scoring his seventh half-century, the English skipper now has 1,452 runs at an average of 38.21. He also has three tons and a strike rate of 104.76.
This was Brook's second 50-plus score against the Lankans in ODIs, including a ton.
Information
Brook's incredible form across formats
Brook has been in sublime form across formats for England. He scored 91, 15, 34, and 75 in the three-match Test series against Pakistan. In the recently concluded Sri Lanka T20I series, Brook scored 114*, 23, and 33.