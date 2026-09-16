England's Harry Brook hammers his 2nd T20I hundred: Key stats

Brook joined Buttler when England were 31/1 after Aneurin Donald's dismissal in the 3rd over.

Brook, who scored 5 runs off the 1st 5 balls he faced, smashed 30 runs in the 5th over bowling by spinner Dunith Wellalage.

England were 90/1 after six overs.

Both batters then went on to complete their fifties.

In the 18th over, Brook reached his hundred off 42 balls.