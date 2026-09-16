England's Harry Brook hammers his 2nd T20I hundred: Key stats
What's the story
England T20I skipper Harry Brook smashed a brilliant knock of an unbeaten 114 off just 59 balls versus Sri Lanka in the 1st encounter of the series held at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Brook was part of a 128-run stand for the 2nd wicket alongside Jos Buttler as England managed a score of 254/4 in 20 overs. It was a brutal batting exhibition.
Knock
A 42-ball hundred for Brook
Brook joined Buttler when England were 31/1 after Aneurin Donald's dismissal in the 3rd over.
Brook, who scored 5 runs off the 1st 5 balls he faced, smashed 30 runs in the 5th over bowling by spinner Dunith Wellalage.
England were 90/1 after six overs.
Both batters then went on to complete their fifties.
In the 18th over, Brook reached his hundred off 42 balls.
Runs
Maiden fifty-plus score against the Lankans
Brook's 114* was laced with 10 fours and six sixes (SR: 232.65).
In 69 matches for England, Brook has raced to 1,646 runs at 36.57. He hammered his 2nd hundred (50s: 8).
As per Cricinfo, in six matches against Sri Lanka, Brook now owns 188 runs at 47 (100s: 1).
Brook also slammed his 4th fifty-plus score on home soil (100s: 1, 50s: 3).
Do you know?
3rd England batter with multiple T20I hundreds
Brook is now the 3rd England batter with multiple T20I hundreds. He joined the likes of Phil Salt (4) and Buttler (2). Brook is also the third Englishman with a T20I hundred versus Sri Lanka after Alex Hales and Buttler. All three players registered unbeaten tons.
Information
5th hundred overall in 20-over cricket
Overall in the 20-over format, Brook has amassed 4,779 runs from 192 matches (178 innings) at 35.13. He smashed his 5th hundred (50s: 20). Brook now owns 216 sixes and 409 fours with a strike rate of 157.3.
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3rd-highest partnership versus Sri Lanka for England
Buttler and Brook's 128-run stand is now the 3rd-highest (any wicket) for England against Sri Lanka. Overall, it's the sixth stand worth 100-plus for England against the Lankans.