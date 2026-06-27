England's Harry Brook scored a sublime half-century versus New Zealand

Harry Brook slams his sixth Test half-century against NZ: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 07:41 pm Jun 27, 202607:41 pm

What's the story

England's Harry Brook scored a sublime half-century versus New Zealand on Day 3 of the 3rd and final Test in Nottingham. After England bowled New Zealand out for 438 in the 1st innings, England finished Day 2 on 223/2. On Day 3, England started poorly being reduced to 224/4 and then 234/5. Brook then added two decent partnerships before falling for 58.