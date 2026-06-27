Harry Brook slams his sixth Test half-century against NZ: Stats
What's the story
England's Harry Brook scored a sublime half-century versus New Zealand on Day 3 of the 3rd and final Test in Nottingham. After England bowled New Zealand out for 438 in the 1st innings, England finished Day 2 on 223/2. On Day 3, England started poorly being reduced to 224/4 and then 234/5. Brook then added two decent partnerships before falling for 58.
Knock
Brook helps England get past 300
Brook walked in when England were 224/3. He saw Jamie Smith fall next. Ben Stokes joined Brooks the the duo steadied the ship with a 56-run stand off 59 balls. Brooks dominated the stand, scoring 32 off 30 balls. He then added 32 runs alongside Gus Atkinson as England surpassed 300. Zakary Foulkes dismissed Brook in the 73rd over with England being 322/7.
Runs
18th fifty Brook in Tests
Brook's 58 came off 80 balls. He slammed 5 fours. Playing his 38th match (65 innings), he has raced to 3,374 runs at 53.55. Brook struck his 18th fifty (100s: 10. As per ESPNcricinfo, Brook now owns 875 runs from 8 matches at 62.5. He slammed his 9th fifty-plus score (100s: 3, 50s: 6). Brook also surpassed 100 fours versus New Zealand (104).
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Brook is nearing these milestones
Brook is nearing 1,500 runs in home Tests. From 22 matches (36 innings), he owns 1,496 runs at 42.74. He slammed his 12th fifty on home soil (100s: 3). Meanwhile, Brook is nearing 7,000 First-Class runs (6,955). He hammered his 37th FC fifty (100s: 19).