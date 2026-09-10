Edgbaston Test: Harry Brook bolsters England with 20th half-century
What's the story
England batter Harry Brook took his blazing form into the third and final Test against Pakistan at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Brook shone after Pakistan, asked to bat, perished for 133 on the opening day. He added a century stand with Emilio Gay, lifting England from a precarious 39/3 (11.4 overs). Brook, eyeing a ton the following morning, was eventually run out.
Knock
Brook's knock at Edgbaston
Brook came in after England lost Ben Duckett, Jordan Cox, and Joe Root in quick succession.
Brook and Gay accelerated thereafter, adding 104 runs off 132 balls.
While Razaullah knocked over Gay before stumps on Day 1, Brook took England past 220 the next morning.
He was run out in the 50th over against the run of play. His 75 (97) included 6 fours.
Runs
1,000 runs against Pakistan
Brook continues his incredible run against Pakistan in Test cricket.
Having scored a historic triple-ton, the English batter raced past 1,000 Test runs against them.
In nine Tests against Pakistan, Brook has racked up 1,056 runs at an incredible average of 75.42. Across 14 innings, his tally includes seven 50-plus scores (4 tons and 3 half-centuries).
Information
Brook gets past 3,600 Test runs
According to Cricinfo, Brook now has 3,610 runs from 41 Tests at a remarkable average of 53.08. This was his 20th half-century, in addition to 20 hundreds. Notably, 14 of his half-centuries have come at home.
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Most runs in the series
Brook is currently the highest run-scorer in the 2026 England-Pakistan Test series. He has smashed 215 runs from Tests at 53.75, including two half-centuries. His scores so far read 91, 15, 34, and 75.