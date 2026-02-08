Harry Brook smashes half-century on T20 World Cup captaincy debut
What's the story
Harry Brook led England from the front on his ICC T20 World Cup debut as captain. The right-handed dasher smashed a 32-ball 53 against Nepal in Match 5 of the 2026 tournament at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Brook played a rescuing knock after England were down to 57/3. He added a valuable stand with Jacob Bethell, with England reaching 184/7. Here are the key stats.
Knock
Brook slams 31-ball fifty
Electing to bat first, England were in trouble, losing Philip Salt in the first over. Although Jacob Bethell and Jos Buttler repaired the damage, England slumped to 57/3. However, the Bethell-Brook stand produced 71 runs off 45 balls, propelling England past 120. While Bethell and Sam Curran departed in quick succession, Brook raced to his half-century off 31 balls in the 19th over.
Information
Brook falls for 53
Right after completing his half-century off a maximum, Brook fell to Nandan Yadav. The England skipper slammed 53 off 32 balls, a knock laced with 4 fours and 3 sixes.
Career
Brook's maiden T20 WC match as captain
The Nepal game marked Brook's maiden T20 World Cup match as captain. Brook, who made his T20I debut in 2022, completed his sixth half-century in the format. In 56 matches, the English skipper has raced to 1,121 runs at an average of 31.13. His tally includes a strike rate of 153.14. Notably, Brook's strike rate as captain shoots to 173.65.