Harry Brook smashes half-century on T20 World Cup captaincy debut

﻿Harry Brook led England from the front on his ICC T20 World Cup debut as captain. The right-handed dasher smashed a 32-ball 53 against Nepal in Match 5 of the 2026 tournament at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Brook played a rescuing knock after England were down to 57/3. He added a valuable stand with Jacob Bethell, with England reaching 184/7. Here are the key stats.

Knock Brook slams 31-ball fifty Electing to bat first, England were in trouble, losing Philip Salt in the first over. Although Jacob Bethell and Jos Buttler repaired the damage, England slumped to 57/3. However, the Bethell-Brook stand produced 71 runs off 45 balls, propelling England past 120. While Bethell and Sam Curran departed in quick succession, Brook raced to his half-century off 31 balls in the 19th over.

Information Brook falls for 53 Right after completing his half-century off a maximum, Brook fell to Nandan Yadav. The England skipper slammed 53 off 32 balls, a knock laced with 4 fours and 3 sixes.

