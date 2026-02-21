Harry Kane's goal-scoring form continues to reach newer heights: Stats

Harry Kane scored two goals to lead Bayern Munich to a 3-2 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in Matchweek 23 of the Bundesliga 2025-26 season. The win at Allianz Arena took Bayern nine points clear at the top of the table. Aleksandar Pavlovic opened the scoring for Bayern in the 16th minute with a volley from just outside the area, which slipped under Frankfurt goalkeeper Kaua Santos's grasp.

Goal tally Kane scores a brace for Bayern England captain Kane doubled Bayern's lead shortly after Pavlovic's goal, heading in from close range. He scored his 28th Bundesliga goal of the season in the 68th minute, picking up the ball outside the area and curling a low shot past Santos. The match was not without its drama as Kane gave away a penalty after fouling Oscar Hojlund in the box.

Match highlights Kalimuendo nets late goal for Frankfurt Jonathan Burkardt converted the penalty into the bottom corner past Bayern goalkeeper Jonas Urbig, giving Frankfurt a glimmer of hope. With just four minutes left on the clock, Arnaud Kalimuendo capitalized on a defensive lapse by Bayern. Kim Min-jae's clearance deflected off him and into the goal, making it a tense finish to an otherwise dominant display from Bayern Munich.

