Lord's ODI: Harsh Dubey replaces Washington Sundar in Indian squad
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced Harsh Dubey as a replacement for Washington Sundar for the third and final ODI against England. The match is scheduled to take place at Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday. Sundar suffered a right hamstring injury during the second ODI at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, and has been ruled out of the deciding affair. Dubey, who is a left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder, is now in line to replace him.
Injury update
Sundar injured his right hamstring while running
Sundar scored two runs off five balls in the second ODI before being injured while running.
He was seen receiving treatment from the physio during an innings break, with his thigh strapped up.
After getting out, Sundar left the field in visible discomfort.
The BCCI has confirmed that he will undergo scans and seek a specialist opinion for further management of his injury.
Player profile
Dubey has experience of playing in the Afghanistan series
Dubey was part of the squad for the Afghanistan series and played two matches, taking four wickets.
This series marked his Team India debut.
He has played 32 List A matches so far, taking 35 wickets at 35.97 and scoring 296 runs at 26.90.
If Team India decides not to go with Dubey, left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav can get a go for the first time in this series.
Team composition
India's revised squad for the 3rd ODI
India's revised squad for the third ODI against England: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(wk), Shreyas Iyer, Harsh Dubey, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, KL Rahul (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav
The match will be crucial as Team India looks to secure a series win against England after losing the second ODI.