Ranji Trophy: Harsh Dubey claims innings nine-fer versus Madhya Pradesh
What's the story
Vidarbha all-rounder Harsh Dubey has put the national selectors on high alert with a stunning performance in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. The left-arm spinner took nine wickets in an innings against Madhya Pradesh at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Monday. This is his career-best bowling performance, surpassing his previous best of 6/36 against Himachal Pradesh in November 2024. Here are further details.
Bowling brilliance
A stellar spell from Dubey
Dubey's exceptional bowling performance saw him take nine wickets for just 53 runs in his 23.1 overs.
This included the scalps of international players Rajat Patidar and Saransh Jain.
Notably, pacer Nachiket Bhute made the first strike by trapping opener Yash Dubey (5) early on.
The remaining wickets were taken by Dubey, as Madhya Pradesh were bundled out for just 209 runs on Day 1.
Career progression
Dubey's international experience and competition
Dubey made his international debut in the home ODI series against Afghanistan, claiming four wickets across two games.
However, he has struggled to retain his place due to a long line of left-arm spinners ahead of him, including veterans Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel.
For Test matches, India have preferred Manav Suthar over him.
With Jadeja nearing the end of his career, there could be an opening in India's spin department across formats.
Stats
10th five-wicket haul in FC cricket
Coming to his First-Class numbers, Dubey has raced to 167 First-Class wickets across 33 matches at an average of around 22, as per Cricinfo.
The left-arm spinner recorded his 10th five-wicket haul, as he also owns as many four-fers.
Dubey's tally includes two match hauls of 10 wickets.
With the bat, he has accumulated 1,211 runs at 25.22 (50s: 9).