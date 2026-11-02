Ranji Trophy: Harsh Dubey claims innings nine-fer versus Madhya Pradesh

Dubey's exceptional bowling performance saw him take nine wickets for just 53 runs in his 23.1 overs.

This included the scalps of international players Rajat Patidar and Saransh Jain.

Notably, pacer Nachiket Bhute made the first strike by trapping opener Yash Dubey (5) early on.

The remaining wickets were taken by Dubey, as Madhya Pradesh were bundled out for just 209 runs on Day 1.