Darwin Test: Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud's record six-fer stuns Australia
What's the story
In a historic performance, Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud decimated Australia in the first Test that started on August 13 at Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin. The 26-year-old bowler took six wickets for just 55 runs in his 17 overs, leading to a stunning collapse of the hosts. As per Cricbuzz, Mahmud became the first Bangladesh bowler with a six-fer against Australia in Tests. Notably, Australia perished for 198, their lowest-ever Test score against Bangladesh.
Bowling brilliance
Hasan Mahmud dismantles Australian batting lineup
Mahmud's relentless attack proved too much for the Australian batsmen.
He dismissed openers Travis Head (22) and Jake Weatherald (23), who played their shots early on.
Even Steve Smith, who top-scored with a defiant 71, couldn't escape Hasan's wrath as he fell to the right-arm pacer.
Hasan later returned to clean up Australia's lower order by dismissing captain Pat Cummins (9), Mitchell Starc (1), and Nathan Lyon (7).
Feats
Mahmud attains these feats
As mentioned, Mahmud became the first Bangladesh bowler to take a six-fer against Australia in Tests.
This was his third five-wicket haul, the second-most for a Bangladesh pacer in Tests. He is only behind Shahadat Hossain (4).
Notably, all three of Mahmud's fifers have come away from home.
Overall, Mahmud's 6/55 are the third-best returns for a Bangladesh pacer in Tests, behind Shahadat (6/27 vs SA, Mirpur, 2008) and Ebadot Hossain (6/46 vs NZ, Mount Maunganui, 2022).
Career
A look at his career
Mahmud, who made his Test debut in 2024, has been among Bangladesh's emerging pacers in the format.
Across 15 Tests, the right-arm pacer has raced to 42 wickets at an average of 29.71. He has a fifer each against Pakistan, India, and Australia.
Notably, 30 of his wickets have come from nine away Tests at an average of 26.03.