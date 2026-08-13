Darwin Test: Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud's record six-fer stuns Australia

As mentioned, Mahmud became the first Bangladesh bowler to take a six-fer against Australia in Tests.

This was his third five-wicket haul, the second-most for a Bangladesh pacer in Tests. He is only behind Shahadat Hossain (4).

Notably, all three of Mahmud's fifers have come away from home.

Overall, Mahmud's 6/55 are the third-best returns for a Bangladesh pacer in Tests, behind Shahadat (6/27 vs SA, Mirpur, 2008) and Ebadot Hossain (6/46 vs NZ, Mount Maunganui, 2022).