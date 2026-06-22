ICC reprimands Afghanistan's ODI captain Hashmatullah Shahidi: Here's why
What's the story
Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi has been reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for violating Level 1 of its Code of Conduct. The breach occurred during Afghanistan's third and final ODI against India in Chennai on Saturday. Shahidi was found guilty of breaching Article 2.10.10, which pertains to a batter causing deliberate or avoidable damage to the pitch. Despite his century, Afghanistan lost the third ODI by nine wickets, being routed 3-0.
Penalty details
Shahidi penalized for running on the pitch
Along with the reprimand, a demerit point has been added to Shahidi's disciplinary record. This is his first offense in 24 months. The penalty was imposed after Shahidi was unofficially warned two times for running on the pitch while batting. Despite an official warning in the 31st over of Afghanistan's innings, he continued to run down the pitch in the 40th over, resulting in a five-run penalty for his team.
Acceptance
Shahidi accepts the offense
Shahidi accepted the offense and agreed to the sanction proposed by Ranjan Madugalle of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. This meant that a formal hearing wasn't necessary. The charge was leveled by on-field umpires Chris Gaffaney and Rohan Pandit, third umpire Richard Illingworth, and fourth umpire Virender Sharma. As mentioned, Shahidi scored a century (102 off 131 balls), helping Afghanistan score 218. However, India chased it down in just 28.4 overs, losing a solitary wicket.
Breach consequences
Details of Level 1 breach
As per the ICC, Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand and a maximum penalty of 50% of a player's match fee. These breaches can also result in one or two demerit points being added to the player's disciplinary record. If a player accumulates four or more demerit points within 24 months, they are converted into suspension points, which could lead to a ban from future matches.