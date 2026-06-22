ICC reprimands Afghanistan's ODI captain Hashmatullah Shahidi: Here's why

Penalty details

Shahidi penalized for running on the pitch

Along with the reprimand, a demerit point has been added to Shahidi's disciplinary record. This is his first offense in 24 months. The penalty was imposed after Shahidi was unofficially warned two times for running on the pitch while batting. Despite an official warning in the 31st over of Afghanistan's innings, he continued to run down the pitch in the 40th over, resulting in a five-run penalty for his team.