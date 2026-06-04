Who will be India's No. 3 in Afghanistan one-off Test?

Ahead of the one-off Test against Afghanistan, India 's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has admitted that the team is yet to finalize a suitable player for the crucial No. 3 batting position in Tests. The issue has been especially pronounced after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's retirements. While India have Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul as their mainstay openers, with skipper Shubman Gill coming in at No. 4.

Player rotation Various players tried at No. 3 Since the retirements of the two veterans, several players have been tried at the No. 3 spot, including Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, and Karun Nair. The last Test assignment saw Washington Sundar bat in that position against South Africa in Kolkata. However, no player has made a strong case for themselves yet.

Coach's perspective Need for stability Ten Doeschate stressed the need for stability in the No. 3 position, saying, "I think you need to look at the incumbents for that role and maybe stick with someone." He acknowledged that it's a tough but crucial batting position. However, after their Test against Afghanistan, India's next red-ball assignment isn't until the second half of August in Sri Lanka, where they will play just two Tests.

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Future prospects Padikkal, Sudharsan frontrunners Ten Doeschate hinted that the next No. 3 could be either Padikkal or Sudharsan, but also noted the challenges of thinking long-term right now. He said, "Dev [Devdutt Padikkal] comes in with a ton of runs in domestic cricket across all the formats, and obviously Sai's got a nice IPL with Gujarat, so they're both in good form."

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