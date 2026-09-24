WI's Hayley Matthews sets WODI records with 182 versus Zimbabwe
What's the story
Hayley Matthews etched her name in the record books by scoring the highest individual ODI score for a West Indies woman cricketer. Her innings of 182 runs off 156 balls, which included 26 fours and two sixes, is also the sixth-highest in Women's ODI history. The remarkable performance helped West Indies secure a comfortable 99-run victory over Zimbabwe in Harare. West Indies Women scored 299/6 before bowling Zimbabwe out for 200.
Game strategy
A well-paced knock from Matthews
Matthews and Realeanna Grimmond gave West Indies a solid start with a 128-run opening stand.
Grimmond scored a steady 53 off 70 balls before getting out in the 24th over.
After that, Matthews took charge of the innings and reached her century off 108 balls.
She then accelerated toward the end of the innings, forming useful partnerships with Shemaine Campbelle, Chinelle Henry, and Jannillea Glasgow.
Hundreds
Joint 3rd-most hundreds in Women's ODIs
As mentioned, Matthews faced 156 balls for her 182. She hit 26 fours and 2 sixes.
In 109 WODIs, she now owns 3,748 runs at 37.48. She hit her 13th hundred (50s: 7).
As per Cricinfo, Matthews now owns the joint 3rd-most hundreds in Women's ODIs (13).
She equaled the likes of South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt and New Zealand's Suzie Bates.
Matthews is only behind Australia's Meg Lanning (15) and India's Smriti Mandhana (14).
Calendar year
Matthews equals Mandhana's tally
Matthews now owns 4 hundreds in WODIs this year. She has equaled Mandhana, who also clocked 4 hundreds in the year 2024.
Only South Africa's Tazmin Brits, Wolvaardt and Mandhana now more hundreds in a calendar year (WODIs).
All three players smashed 5 hundreds each in 2025.
Matthews's previous best tally in a year in terms of hundreds was in 2024. She hammered three tons.
Do you know?
Matthews gets past Sarah Taylor
Matthews now owns the highest individual score for WI Women in ODIs. She went past Sarah Taylor, who smashed 171 runs off 137 balls versus Sri Lanka Women in 2013.
Information
6th-highest score in Women's ODIs
As mentioned, Matthews now owns the sixth-highest in Women's ODI history. As per Cricinfo, Amelia Kerr of New Zealand owns the highest score of 232* versus Ireland in 2018. She is followed by Australia's Belinda Clark (229*), Chamari Athapaththu (195*), Deepti Sharma (188) and Wolvaardt (184*).