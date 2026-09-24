WI's Hayley Matthews sets WODI records with 182 versus Zimbabwe

Matthews and Realeanna Grimmond gave West Indies a solid start with a 128-run opening stand.

Grimmond scored a steady 53 off 70 balls before getting out in the 24th over.

After that, Matthews took charge of the innings and reached her century off 108 balls.

She then accelerated toward the end of the innings, forming useful partnerships with Shemaine Campbelle, Chinelle Henry, and Jannillea Glasgow.