Headingley Test: Ollie Robinson strikes early against Pakistan, sets record

Robinson was right on the money, angling in a good-length ball that struck Azan Awais right in front.

Awais reviewed the on-field decision, but the ball-tracker showed the ball hit the top of middle-stump.

According to Cricbuzz, Robinson became the fourth bowler to take a wicket on the first ball of a Test in England.

The right-arm seamer joined Maurice Tate (1926), Geoff Arnold (1974), and Ryan Sidebottom (2007).