Headingley Test: Ollie Robinson strikes early against Pakistan, sets record
What's the story
England fast bowler Ollie Robinson made a sensational start to the first Test against Pakistan at Headingley on Wednesday. He struck with the first ball of the series, dismissing Azan Awais for a duck. Robinson dismissed Shan Masood soon after, leaving Pakistan reeling at 6/2. Rain interrupted play later with Pakistan at 23/2. Here are the key stats.
Record
Robinson enters record books
Robinson was right on the money, angling in a good-length ball that struck Azan Awais right in front.
Awais reviewed the on-field decision, but the ball-tracker showed the ball hit the top of middle-stump.
According to Cricbuzz, Robinson became the fourth bowler to take a wicket on the first ball of a Test in England.
The right-arm seamer joined Maurice Tate (1926), Geoff Arnold (1974), and Ryan Sidebottom (2007).
Information
Return to Tests
Robinson is playing his second Test since his return to the format this year. He earlier featured in the Lord's Test against New Zealand in June, taking 5/39 and 2/38. Robinson was adjudged the Player of the Match.
Weather delay
Rain interrupts play
The rain came down 50 minutes into the session, forcing an early lunch at local time after just 9.4 overs.
When play was halted, Robinson had impressive figures of 12/2 from five overs. Meanwhile, Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique were in the middle.
The rain delay lasted nearly two hours before the action resumed with Pakistan at 23/2.