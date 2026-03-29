Heinrich Klaasen completes 50 caps in IPL: Key stats 

One of the finest middle-order batters going around in T20 cricket, Heinrich Klaasen has completed 50 caps in the Indian Premier League (IPL) . The 2026 IPL opener between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, marked his milestone. Though SRH lost the game, Klaasen played a decent hand (31 off 22 balls). On this note, let's decode his IPL stats.

Numbers 1,500 runs in the league Klaasen's 50th IPL appearance also saw him get past 1,500 runs in the league, as per ESPNcricinfo. Across 46 innings, Klaasen has amassed 1,511 runs at a healthy average of 39.76. He has two tons and seven fifties. His strike rate of 169.01 is only second to Andre Russell's 174.17 among batters with at least 1,500 IPL runs.

DYK Klaasen belongs to this club Both of Klaasen's IPL hundreds have come while operating at three or lower. AB de Villiers (3), Sanju Samson (3), Suryakumar Yadav (2), and Rishabh Pant are the only other batters with multiple tons in these positions. Meanwhile, Klaasen's 37-ball hundred against Kolkata Knight Riders last season is the joint-third-fastest hundred in the league's history. It is also the fastest for a SRH batter.

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