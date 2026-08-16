Here's why Heinrich Klaasen retired early from international cricket
What's the story
Former South African cricketer Heinrich Klaasen, who is currently playing for Manchester Super Giants (MSG) in the Men's Hundred, has opened up about the impact of his international retirement. Speaking to JioStar, Klaasen said that stepping away from international cricket has allowed him to take a break between competitions. He added that this time off allows him to "reset" and prepare for upcoming tournaments.
Context
Why does this story matter?
In a surprising turn of events last year, Klaasen announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 33.
Klaasen, who is part of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), represented South Africa in 60 ODIs, 58 T20Is, and four Tests.
The Proteas wicketkeeper-batter, known for his explosive hits against spinners, now features in franchise cricket across the globe.
Tournament stats
His run in the ongoing tournament
In the ongoing edition of The Hundred, Klaasen has played seven innings and scored 166 runs at an average of 23.71 and a strike rate of 182.41.
Bolstering the Manchester Super Giants, he has also scored two fifties. Overall, he has 500-plus runs in the 100-ball tournament.
Klaasen's main aim is to get his sides into positions to win trophies.
Personal objectives
Personal goals for Klaasen
Klaasen has set a personal goal to get his team into positions where they can win trophies. He also wants to maintain the quality of his cricket despite playing less.
"I had a good IPL; I have had a good start to The Hundred, it was a little bit silent in the middle," he said.
Notably, Klaasen smashed 624 runs from 15 matches at a strike rate of 160.00 in IPL 2026.