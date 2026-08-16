Here's why Heinrich Klaasen retired early from international cricket

In a surprising turn of events last year, Klaasen announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 33.

Klaasen, who is part of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), represented South Africa in 60 ODIs, 58 T20Is, and four Tests.

The Proteas wicketkeeper-batter, known for his explosive hits against spinners, now features in franchise cricket across the globe.