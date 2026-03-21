IPL: Presenting the highest team totals in tournament's history

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) gears up for its 2026 season, fans are eagerly anticipating another round of explosive batting and record-breaking scores. Last year, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched their maiden trophy, showcasing their prowess in high-pressure matches. Speaking of big scores and batting prowess, Sunrisers Hyderabad boast each of the top-four highest team totals ever recorded in the tournament. Let's look at them.

#1 287/3 - SRH vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2024 The highest IPL team total was registered by SRH against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2024. The match at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium saw SRH score an incredible 287/3 while batting first, breaking their own record. Travis Head scored a blistering century (102 off 41 balls), while Heinrich Klaasen contributed with an explosive 31-ball 67. Despite RCB's valiant effort to chase down the target, SRH won by a margin of 25 runs.

#2 286/6 - SRH vs RR, Hyderabad, 2025 In the 2025 season, SRH posted another mammoth total of 286/6 against Rajasthan Royals at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The top order attacked bowlers right from the word go, with Ishan Kishan scoring a stunning century (106 off 47 balls). Head (67 off 31) also dismantled the Royals bowling attack, as SRH fell just one run short of their record set in 2024. Meanwhile, RR fought valiantly with the bat but were restricted to 242/6.

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#3 278/3 - SRH vs KKR, Delhi, 2025 In the same 2025 season, SRH smashed 278/3 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Their aggressive opening partnerships and fearless middle-order finishing by centurion Klaasen (105 off 39 balls) secured this massive total. Head contributed with a 76-run knock off just 40 balls. The innings ultimately led to a massive 110-run victory over KKR.

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