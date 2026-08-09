Has Yashasvi Jaiswal aced Test matches in Asia?
What's the story
Yashasvi Jaiswal is all set to strengthen India's batting line-up in the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, starting on August 15. The 24-year-old opener has been a key player for Team India and will look to make an impact on Sri Lanka's spin-friendly pitches. Though Jaiswal is gearing up for his maiden Test assignment in the island nation, he has done exceedingly well in the sub-continent. On this note, we look at his stellar Test stats in Asia.
Career highlights
Impressive home record
As per Cricinfo, Jaiswal has played 15 Tests in Asia - all at home.
He has scored 1,417 runs in these games at an impressive average of 54.5.
This is the fourth-best average for an Indian opener with at least 1,400 runs in the continent.
A strike rate of 73.45 also speaks volumes about Jaiswal's intent while playing at home.
Scores
Knack of scoring big
Each of Jaiswal's three Test tons in Asia has been 170-plus scores.
This includes two double-centuries, which came in back-to-back games during England's 2024 tour of India (214* & 209).
His other hundred was a 175-run knock against West Indies last year.
Virender Sehwag (6) is the only Indian opener with more scores of 175 or more in Asia than Jaiswal.
The latter has also clocked eight fifties in Asia.
Numbers
A look at his Test stats
Coming to his Test career, Jaiswal has racked up 2,535 runs from 29 Tests at an average of 48.75.
His short career already has seven tons and 13 half-centuries.
He has dominated bowling attacks across different conditions, scoring two double-centuries at home and centuries in Australia and England.
According to Cricinfo, Jaiswal has five 150-plus scores before turning 25 in Test cricket. Only Don Bradman (10) and Sachin Tendulkar (6) are ahead of him.