Here's why Iyer is right man to lead India (T20Is)

Batting abilities

Stellar run with the bat

Iyer has also been inspiring with his brilliant run with the bat. Since the start of 2025, Iyer has scored 1,102 T20 runs at 52.47, as per ESPNcricinfo. His strike rate of 172.18 is the fourth-best among batters with 1,000 or more runs while batting at three or lower in this period. However, no other batter on this list even has a 46-plus average. This puts Iyer in a league of his own.