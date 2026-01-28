T20 World Cup: Captains with highest individual scores

The ICC T20 World Cup has witnessed some remarkable performances across nine editions. While T20I cricket thrives on players' impact, several captains have turned the tide with their blades. Notably, no captain has scored a century in the tournament so far. Ahead of the 2026 event, have a look at the highest individual scores as captain in T20 World Cup history.

#1 Chris Gayle: 98 vs India, Bridgetown, 2010 West Indies legend Chris Gayle has the highest individual score as captain in the T20 World Cup. He smacked a 66-ball 98 against India in the 19th match of the 2010 edition in Bridgetown. His knock included 5 fours and 7 sixes. Gayle, who fell short of a historic ton, was run out. The Caribbeans racked up 169/6 before restricting India to 155/9.

#2 Rohit Sharma: 92 vs Australia, Gros Islet, 2024 In 2024, India's Rohit Sharma became only the second captain to record a 90-plus score in a T20 World Cup innings. A blistering 92 (41) from his blade helped India beat Australia in the 2024 Super 8 encounter Rohit was at his destructive best, having deflated a star-studded Australian pace attack in the Powerplay. He slammed 7 fours and 8 sixes.

