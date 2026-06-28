A look at highest partnerships for West Indies in Tests
What's the story
West Indies batters Amir Jangoo and Roston Chase made history with their 401-run stand against Sri Lanka in the ongoing 1st Test. The duo achieved this feat on Day 3 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. In response to SL's 308, the Windies slumped to 168/5. However, Jangoo and Chase added 400-plus runs for the sixth wicket. Have a look at WI's highest Test stands.
#1
Conrad Hunte and Garry Sobers: 446 runs vs Pakistan, 1958
The highest-ever stand for WI (any wicket) dates back to 1958 - the 3rd Test against Pakistan in Kingston. Electing to bat first, Pakistan racked up 328 in the first innings. However, the hosts responded with a staggering 790/3d. Conrad Hunte (260) and Garry Sobers (365*) added a whopping 446 runs for the second wicket. WI eventually won by an innings and 174 runs.
#2
Jangoo and Chase: 401 runs vs SL, 2026
Against the Lankans in North Sound, Jangoo and Chase brought up only the second 400-plus partnership in the Windies cricket history. Jangoo (196) and Chase (175) contributed over 150 runs each to the historic partnership. The former later raced to a double-century, while Chase fell four runs short. This is now the highest stand in WI-SL Test matches.
Do you know?
Another partnership record for WI
According to Cricbuzz, Jangoo and Chase also recorded the second 400-plus partnership for any wicket against Sri Lanka. This is only behind the 467-run stand between Martin Crowe and Andrew Jones for the third wicket in Wellington in 1991.