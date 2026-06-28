A look at highest partnerships for West Indies in Tests

#2

Jangoo and Chase: 401 runs vs SL, 2026

Against the Lankans in North Sound, Jangoo and Chase brought up only the second 400-plus partnership in the Windies cricket history. Jangoo (196) and Chase (175) contributed over 150 runs each to the historic partnership. The former later raced to a double-century, while Chase fell four runs short. This is now the highest stand in WI-SL Test matches.