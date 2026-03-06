Highest individual scores in a T20 World Cup knock-out clash

India's Sanju Samson and England's Jacob Bethell etched their name in the record books with scintillating knocks in the second semi-final of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. While Samson made 89 runs, Bethell scripted a series of records with a century in the run chase. On this note, we list down the highest individual scores by a batter in a T20 World Cup knock-out game.

#4 89 - Sanju Samson vs England, 2026 SF Samson's 89 in the aforementioned game takes the joint-fourth spot on this list. Despite the early exit of Abhishek Sharma, Samson kept the innings going strong. He formed a 97-run partnership with Ishan Kishan for the second wicket in just 45 deliveries. The opener eventually departed for an impressive 89 runs off just 42 balls, hitting eight fours and seven sixes. His efforts meant India posted a mammoth 253/7 and later won by seven runs.

#4 89* - Virat Kohli vs West Indies, 2016 SF West Indies successfully chased down 193 against India in the 2016 T20 World Cup semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Their win overshadowed the astonishing knock of the talismanic Virat Kohli. The Indian batter eloquently smashed an unbeaten 47-ball 89 (11 fours and 1 six). Kohli's knock had a bit of everything, right from classy strokes to rapid doubles.

#3 96* - Tillakaratne Dilshan vs West Indies, 2009 SF Prior to the 2026 edition, Sri Lankan legend Tillakaratne Dilshan owned the highest individual score in the semi-final of the T20 WC history. The opener was brilliant in the semi-final clash against West Indies in the 2009 event. Dilshan paced his innings to perfection at the Oval as he scored 96* off 57 balls with the help of 12 fours and two sixes. Thanks to his efforts, SL posted 158/5 and later won by 57 runs.

#2 100* - Finn Allen vs South Africa, 2026 SF New Zealand opener Finn Allen entered the record books with a blistering century against South Africa in the first semi-final of the ongoing event at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. Allen hammered a 33-ball 100*, helping the Kiwis chase down 170 in just 12.5 overs. This was the fastest century in T20 World Cup history. Allen got to a 19-ball fifty and took just 14 more balls to reach his ton. His knock had 10 fours and 8 sixes.