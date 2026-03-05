T20 World Cup: Jacob Bethell floors India with majestic century
What's the story
England's Jacob Bethell has punctured India in the 2nd semi-final of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup. Chasing a mammoth target of 254 runs, Bethell hit a superb hundred. The match is being held at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Bethell completed his ton in the 19th over. He was eventually run out for 105 off 48 balls in the 20th over.
Information
Bethell completes a 45-ball hundred
Bethell got to his century with a six off Hardik Pandya's bowling in the 19th over. A slower length ball angled away outside off by Pandya saw the southpaw go hard as he sliced it wide of long-off.
Record
2nd-fastest hundred in T20 World Cup (by balls)
Bethell now owns the 2nd-fastest century in T20 World Cup (by balls). Fastest 100s in T20 WC (by balls) 33 - Finn Allen vs SA, Kolkata, 2026 SF 45 - Jacob Bethell vs IND, Mumbai WS, 2026 SF 47 - Chris Gayle vs ENG, Mumbai WS, 2016 50 - Chris Gayle vs SA, Johannesburg, 2007 50 - Harry Brook vs PAK, Pallekele, 2026
Do you know?
Highest individual score in T20 World Cup knockouts
Bethell has recorded the highest individual score in T20 World Cup knockouts. He surpassed the 100* of New Zealand's Finn Allen. The Kiwi batsman attained the mark against South Africa. Meanwhile, Tillakaratne Dilshan's 96* versus WI, The Oval, 2009 (semis) is the 3rd-highest score.