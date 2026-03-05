Jacob Bethell came out all guns blazing (Image Source: X/@englandcricket)

T20 World Cup: Jacob Bethell floors India with majestic century

By Rajdeep Saha 10:46 pm Mar 05, 202610:46 pm

England's Jacob Bethell has punctured India in the 2nd semi-final of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup. Chasing a mammoth target of 254 runs, Bethell hit a superb hundred. The match is being held at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Bethell completed his ton in the 19th over. He was eventually run out for 105 off 48 balls in the 20th over.