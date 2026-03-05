India down England in 2026 T20 World Cup semis: Stats

India have reached the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup final. They defeated England in the 2nd semi-final on Thursday. Sanju Samson 's explosive innings of 89 runs off just 42 balls propelled India to a formidable total of 253/7. In response, Jacob Bethell hammered a powerful century for his side in this chase at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. However, it wasn't enough. India will now face New Zealand in the final on March 8.

Batting blitz Samson, Kishan, Dube propel India forward Samson's innings was studded with eight fours and seven sixes as he took on the England bowlers. He shared a 97-run partnership for the second wicket with Ishan Kishan, who scored a quickfire 39 off just 18 balls. Shivam Dube also contributed with a brisk 43 off 25 balls before being run out by Brook. Despite losing his wicket in the 13th over, Samson had already done enough damage to put India in a strong position.

Team effort India's 2nd-highest total in T20 World Cup India's total of 253/7 is their second-highest score in T20 World Cup history, just behind the 256 runs they scored against Zimbabwe. The team's aggressive batting approach was on full display as they took on the England bowlers. Hardik Pandya also chipped in with a quickfire 27 off just 12 balls, further boosting India's total.

Bowling woes England bowlers taken to cleaners England's bowlers struggled to contain India's aggressive batting, with Jofra Archer being the most expensive bowler. He conceded 61 runs in his four overs, including three sixes in his last over from Tilak Varma. Will Jacks was the pick of the bowlers for England, picking up two wickets for 40 runs in his four overs. Adil Rashid managed 2/41 from 4 overs. Sam Curran and Jamie Overton also bore the brunt of India's batting onslaught on a flat Wankhede pitch.

Abhishek Abhishek Sharma's poor 2026 T20 World Cup campaign continues Team India opener Abhishek Sharma had another early dismissal in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup. The southpaw perished for 9 runs off 7 balls. Abhishek has fallen to off spinners three times from 5 innings in this tournament. He has faced 27 balls and scored 29 runs. His average reads 9.66 with the SR being 107.40. Abhishek's scores read 0, 0, 0, 15, 55, 10 and 9. He owns 89 runs at an average of 12.71 (SR: 130.88).

Kishan Ishan Kishan equals this T20 sixes record of Sunil Narine Kishan (39) hammered four fours and two sixes during his stay. As per ESPNcricinfo, from 228 matches (219 innings) Kishan now has 302 sixes. With this, he matched Sunil Narine, who owns 302 sixes from 583 matches (376 innings). Kishan owns 6,265 runs in T20s at 30.71. His strike rate is 141.77. Kishan has raced to 1,274 runs from 44 T20Is at an average of 29.62. He owns 66 sixes for India.

Samson Successive fifties for Samson in T20 World Cup 2026 Before this knock of 89 from 42 balls against England, Samson belted West Indies at Eden Gardens. He hit a match-winning unbeaten 97 to help India reach the semis. With this recent effort, Samson has raced to a tally of 232 runs from four matches in the 2026 T20 World Cup at 77.33. He has hit 22 fours and 16 sixes (SR: 201.73).